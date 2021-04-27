Police arrest two for drugs in Butler Twp.

Apr. 27—Over 3,000 doses of fentanyl were taken off the street and two people were arrested during a traffic enforcement detail in Butler Twp. on Sunday, police say.

Omar A. Vargas, 30, Hazleton, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony count of conspiracy, a misdemeanor of illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock and three summary traffic violations. His bail was set at $200,000 by Magisterial District Judge Matthew Christopher, Shickshinny, and he was remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Wilkes-Barre.

Justine A. Thomas, 30, Hazleton, faces two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of conspiracy, two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail was set at $25,000 and she was also remanded to county jail, though a court docket states she posted bail through a bondsman Monday.

According to police:

Butler Twp. officers were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police and the Hazleton police narcotics department when they stopped the driver of a blue Chevrolet sport utility vehicle for signaling and equipment violations that occurred near the Interstate 81 ramps and Hunter Highway (Route 309) around 1:30 p.m.

The SUV smelled of marijuana. Vargas was at the driver's seat without an ignition interlock device, though he was required to have one anytime he drives, and Thomas was his passenger.

Officers searched the vehicle after obtaining two search warrants, turning up 3.6 ounces of fentanyl (101 grams). They also found vials of marijuana with prescription labels, a sealed package of marijuana, a small amount of THC resin and empty packaging.

