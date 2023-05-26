Police arrest two in fatal stabbing of Fresno man. They were trying to steal from him

Officers arrested two men they say were involved in the fatal stabbing of another man during an alleged theft, Fresno police said Friday.

Police said Jonathan Garcia, 37, was stabbed in the neck near a dumpster about 1:55 a.m. May 16 near Clinton and Brawley avenues.

He died after he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators determined Garcia was stabbed by 34-year-old Talon Debenedetto, who was arrested Thursday, police said.

A second man arrested Thursday, 43-year-old Eugene Boni, was also accused of being an accessory to murder for his involvement before and after the theft, police said.

Both men were unhoused, police said, and both remained in custody on Friday, jail records show.

The intentional homicide was the 10th so far in 2023 compared to 21 at the same time last year.