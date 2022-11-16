Police arrest two juveniles on suspicion of carjacking after pursuit

Nov. 15—Two teenagers suspected of taking part in a southwest Bakersfield carjacking landed in juvenile hall Monday night after behind apprehended during a vehicle chase that turned into a foot pursuit.

A news release Tuesday from the Bakersfield Police Department said the incident began when officers responded at about 9:51 p.m. to a report of a carjacking in the 700 block of Taylor Street.

The victim, described as a female Instacart deliver driver, was reportedly approached by five juveniles, including the two who were ultimately arrested. The release said one of the juveniles brandished a firearm but did not hurt the vehicle driver.

At about 11:14 p.m., BPD officers spotted the victim's vehicle near South King Street and Potomac Avenue, where according to the release they tried to stop the vehicle.

The driver did not yield and instead led officers on a pursuit that involved the use of a spike strip, BPD said, adding that the vehicle eventually became inoperable after hitting multiple unoccupied, parked vehicles.

After a foot pursuit near the 4400 block of Parker Avenue, police detained a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, both male.

BPD encouraged anyone with information on the events to contact the agency at 661-327-7111.