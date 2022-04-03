Police arrest two men at a Turlock hotel suspected of selling narcotics in Merced

Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon at a Turlock hotel on suspicion of selling narcotics in Merced, according to the Merced Police Department.

Members of the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant at a hotel in the 1000 block of Powers Court about 1:40 p.m., according to a social media post by the agency.

Officers had information that Ronald Killman, 69, had been selling narcotics in Merced and was staying at the hotel.

Upon serving the search warrant, officers said they found that Killman was working with Javier Tovar, 47, who is on probation for narcotics sales.

Officers located about 420 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and Xanax pills for sale while serving the warrant. Officers said they also found scales and packaging material and seized about $7,000 in cash.

Officers booked Killman and Tovar into Merced County Jail on charges of sales of narcotics and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at RochaT@CityofMerced.org.