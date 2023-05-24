Police arrest two on murder charges in killing of missing North GA man last seen in Macon

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people on murder charges in the case of a missing man found dead in Crawford County last week, documents show.

Jarvis Jermaine Tillman, 38, and Amanda Allen Hulsey, 30, were arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Olico Dennis, 24, in a Macon apartment the night of May 16, according to arrest warrants obtained by the Telegraph.

Dennis, originally from Chatsworth, had been in Forsyth for a work assignment, according to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen in Macon the night of May 16.

Tillman and Hulsey allegedly shot Dennis “multiple times” just before 10 p.m. May 16 at an apartment on Baxter Avenue just west of Riverside Drive and Interstate 75 in Macon, according to the warrants.

After shooting Dennis, Tillman and Hulsey loaded him into a pickup truck and drove him to Crawford County, the arrest warrants allege. Investigators believe they dumped Dennis’ body at Sandy Point Circle east of Roberta, where it was found by police at about 11 a.m. May 18.

It was unclear in the arrest warrants what may have motivated Hulsey and Tillman or what the relationship was between the two. Both were charged with murder along with tampering evidence and assault. They are being held at the Bibb County jail without bond.

Neither Tillman nor Hulsey have a listed home address, Bibb jail records show.

Hulsey pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terroristic threats on April 12, court documents show. She also pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and other drugs in 2015, records show.

Tillman pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2016 and was charged with theft in 2021.