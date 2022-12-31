Police arrest two robbery suspects, third identified

Dec. 30—Two suspects from a two December convenience store robberies are in custody and a third has been identified, according to the Palestine Police Department.

Police arrested Carlester Nealey, 19, of Palestine Dec. 21. and he was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, four ounces to five pounds.

Nealey's arrest led to the identification of two more suspects, Dantrell Rashaud Beasley, 18, of Palestine and Ja'Maurius Demond Manning, 17, of Crockett. Arrest warrants were issued for Beasley and Manning for aggravated robbery. Manning turned himself in and is currently in custody at the Houston County Jail. The Palestine Police Department is seeking Beasley.

According to Harcrow, just after 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the Mini Mart at 321 W. Palestine Ave. to a reported aggravated robbery. Then around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, officers were sent to Mr. D's, 3209 W. Oak after a report of another aggravated robbery.

Harcrow said in both cases, two men entered the stores wearing masks and carrying weapons. The suspects demanded money from the clerks and then left.

In the robbery on Dec. 21, officers were able to identify a grey Dodge Charger as the possible suspect vehicle, after canvasing the area and locating camera footage.

Harcrow said, just before midnight on Dec. 21, Officer Tim Green saw the vehicle suspected to have been used in the robbers and performed a traffic stop on State Highway 19 near ACR 137.

Green and other officers made contact with the driver and owner of the vehicle, identified as Nealey.

Harcrow said during a search of the vehicle, officers located multiple firearms, bags and masks that appeared to be similar to the items used in the robberies. Nealey was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, four ounces to five pounds. Detectives later obtained an arrested warrant for Nealey on the charge of aggravated robbery, which was served at the jail.

Harcrow said, Chadwick Truscott, 19, of Crockett, a passenger in Nealy's car, was also arrested on weapon and drug charges not related to the robberies.

On Dec. 22, the Palestine Police Department executed search warrants on two apartments at the Woodside Village Apartments in Palestine.

Harcrow said during the searches, detectives located numerous items related to the robberies and through further investigation, were able to identify the other suspects as Beasley and Manning.

Anyone with information can contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or the Anderson County Crimestoppers at 903-729-8477.