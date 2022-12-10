Police arrest two teenagers in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood

Memphis Police have arrested two 18-year-olds involved in the deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday.

On Dec. 9 at approximately 2:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at an ATM on Winchester Road, off Ross Road.

While a man was at the drive-thru, a black SUV pulled up alongside him, with four armed men wearing masks.

RELATED: TBI identifies man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting in Westwood

The men threatened to kill the victim and forced him to take money out, according to an affidavit.

Later at approximately 9:30 a.m., Memphis Police tracked a carjacked BMW in the area of Star Line Road and Cimmeron Road.

When officers arrived, they saw multiple men changing a tire, police said.

As officers approached one of the men, Latoris Taylor, shot at one of the officers.

Police returned fire at Taylor, killing him.

Mikavyous Johnson was arrested without incident, and Jartavius Lewis was taken into custody after a brief footchase.

During the arrest, police found a stolen revolver and a bag of marijuana with Johnson.

Lewis was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, evading arrest, two counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Johnson was charged with theft of property $1,000 or less, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both have a court date scheduled for Dec. 12.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: