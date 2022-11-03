Police arrest two teens for reported auto theft

Nov. 3—MANKATO — Police say a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were in a stolen vehicle from Owatonna before their arrest near a gas station Thursday in Mankato.

GPS monitoring tracked the vehicle to Kwik Trip on North River Drive in Mankato, where a North Mankato police officer and Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agent approached the two teen males, according to a release.

The driver, 14, of Owatonna, reportedly went in reverse and crashed into a parked car. The teens then ran away before police arrested them shortly after.

The 14-year-old faces fleeing, fleeing on foot and receiving stolen property charges. The 16-year-old, of Duluth, faces a fleeing on foot charge and an outstanding warrant for theft.

