Police arrest two women, one man in connection to fatal stabbing in east Raleigh

Raleigh police arrested two women and one man in connection to a fatal stabbing Wednesday in east Raleigh.

Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38, were arrested and charged with murder.

Police responded to a call around 5:47 a.m. in the 3600 block of New Bern Avenue. Keith Graham, 69, was found dead at the scene with apparent stab wounds, police said in a news release.

Detectives identified and located the three suspects. Police did not release information about where they were apprehended.

The incident occurred in an area with a sports bar, a gas station and several hotels.