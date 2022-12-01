Police arrest two women, one man in connection to fatal stabbing in east Raleigh
Raleigh police arrested two women and one man in connection to a fatal stabbing Wednesday in east Raleigh.
Elaine Neal, 53, Brian Wynn, 49, and Tiffany Daly, 38, were arrested and charged with murder.
Police responded to a call around 5:47 a.m. in the 3600 block of New Bern Avenue. Keith Graham, 69, was found dead at the scene with apparent stab wounds, police said in a news release.
Detectives identified and located the three suspects. Police did not release information about where they were apprehended.
The incident occurred in an area with a sports bar, a gas station and several hotels.