Police arrest two youths in 13-year-old girl’s killing at south Fort Worth strip mall

Police have arrested two youths in connection with the killing last month of a 13-year-old girl who was shot at a south Fort Worth strip mall.

Both suspects are juveniles, Fort Worth police said. One was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The second youth was arrested on suspicion of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and for retaliation/obstruction.

Both suspects are male. Police declined to release their ages and have not described the circumstances of Zakavia Walker’s death on Dec. 16 in detail.

The girl was shot about 9 p.m. in the 6200 block of Salem Circle, near an LA Fitness in a strip mall in the 3500 block of Altamesa Boulevard. Police were called to the area after a report that shots were fired.

Zakavia, who lived in Fort Worth, was pronounced dead within the hour.