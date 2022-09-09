Police arrest UI student for alleged bomb threat

Sep. 9—Moscow Police arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.

Will Schimmelman was booked into Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the FBI notified police of the bomb threat. Schimmelman allegedly made a post on the social media app Yik Yak saying there was a bomb in the Theophilus Tower on the UI campus.

Police were able to use Schimmelman's profile on Yik Yak to locate him at the FairBridge Inn, where many UI students are temporarily residing.

Dahlinger said they were able to locate him and find out that the threat was false before any evacuation of the Theophilus Tower was needed. Schimmelman was arrested at FairBridge Inn.