Police arrest Union County man at gunpoint, charge him with rape

Jun. 9—A Union County man accused of beating and raping a woman was apprehended at gunpoint by police officers following a brief high-speed vehicle pursuit in the area of Penns Creek after his accuser screamed for help.

According to arrest papers, Jeffery J. Irvine, 38, of Cedar Run Lane, Limestone Township, is accused of striking and choking the woman who he dragged by the hair into a bedroom at his home on June 2.

Irvine and the woman were in an argument that escalated to an assault, striking her with closed fists before raping her, according to police. When the woman attempted to shower, another brief argument escalated to a second physical assault with Irvine again accused of using closed fists to strike the woman's face and body, police said.

The woman told police that Irvine was in withdrawal from methamphetamine and behaved violently in those instances, arrest papers state.

At about 5 p.m., the two traveled by car to the Penns Creek Pit Stop for cigarettes, with the woman attempting several times to escape the vehicle, police said.

Middleburg Police officer David Shaffer and Mifflinburg Police officer Nathan Williams were meeting at the convenience store when Shaffer saw the woman in the vehicle before she called out for help and began screaming, arrest papers state.

According to police, Irvine sped off in a black 1995 Volvo sedan, traveling 75 mph in a 45-mph zone on Penns Creek Road. Police accuse Irvine of running a stop sign and nearly striking a woman walking a dog. The pursuit ended at gunpoint about 5:50 p.m. near White Springs Road and Irvine was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for treatment of bruising to both eyes and other areas on her arms and legs, police said. While at the hospital, police said the woman reported she had been raped.

Trooper Jessica Naschke and Trooper Kyle Drick filed two sets of charges, respectively — one set for the rape allegation and the second for the police pursuit.

Irvine faces charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, strangulation, indecent assault, simple assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats, fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, and summary counts for a stop sign violation and a window tint violation.

Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg, ordered Irvine held in Union County Jail on a combined $230,000 cash bail. Irvine is slated for preliminary hearings on both sets of charges on June 15.