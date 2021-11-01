Police arrest Unity woman accused of pointing gun at driver of moving car

Nov. 1—A Unity woman is behind bars after state police said she attacked a woman in a moving vehicle and pointed a gun at the male driver of a second vehicle, according to court papers.

Pamela Ann Smith, 50, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and related offenses.

Troopers said Smith was drinking at a club in Unity Saturday evening when she demanded to leave, according to court papers. She got into a vehicle with three others and attacked a woman in the back seat, grabbing her throat, police said.

The driver stopped and pulled Smith off the woman then drove away, leaving Smith behind on the road at her request, according to troopers. A man who was dropped off by the vehicle went back to get Smith in a Chevrolet Spark.

Police said the car was on Route 982 near Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township when Smith is accused of pulling a .380-caliber pistol from the center console, pointing it at the driver and threatening him. The man told authorities that he stopped the car and pushed Smith's hand toward the windshield before fleeing on foot.

Troopers said they found Smith driving the car at 8:30 p.m. on Route 982 near Highland Drive in Unity and stopped it in a driveway on Route 130. She appeared to be intoxicated, according to the complaint. Police said her blood-alcohol content was 0.15%. The legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania is 0.08%.

Smith was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A Nov. 9 preliminary hearing is set.

