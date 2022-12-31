Police arrest University of Idaho stabbing suspect

Jeva Lange, Acting executive editor, TheWeek.com
·1 min read
University of Idaho
University of Idaho Angela Palermo/The Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Police arrested a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student in eastern Pennsylvania on Friday as a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in November, The Associated Press reports.

DNA reportedly played a major role in the eventual identification of Christopher Kohberger, the suspect, who attends Washington State University, a short nine-mile drive from Moscow, Idaho, where the quadruple homicide took place. The victims — Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20 — were good friends, and staying together in a rental home when they were murdered, likely while they were sleeping.

The case had initially baffled authorities and shaken the small community of Moscow, which hadn't had a murder in the five years prior, NPR writes. Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary, but "this is not the end of this investigation," Bill Thompson, the prosecutor for Idaho's Latah County, said.

You may also like

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

Kanye West reportedly nowhere to be found as ex-business manager tries to serve him

EPA investigating if Colorado's air pollution regulations are discriminatory

Recommended Stories

  • A man was shot to death in a vehicle in Durham on Friday night, police say

    The man was the 44th shooting death victim in the city this year.

  • Ukraine's debts: US aims to get IMF to reexamine loan fees

    A provision in the recently signed defense spending bill mandates that the United States work to ease Ukraine’s debt burden at the International Monetary Fund, which could create tensions at the world’s lender-of-last-resort over one of its biggest borrowers. The National Defense Authorization Act requires American representatives to each global development bank, including the IMF, where the U.S. is the largest stakeholder, to use “ the voice, vote, and influence " of the U.S. in seeking to assemble a voting bloc of countries that would change each institution's debt service relief policy regarding Ukraine. The U.S. interest in changing the policy comes as it has distributed tens of billions for Ukrainian military and humanitarian aid since the Russian invasion began in February.

  • Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

    Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns, or eliminate the need to pay to get out of jail. Jaywalkers will get a reprieve in California, thanks to a new law prohibiting police from stopping pedestrians for traffic violations unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.

  • Jan. 6 Transcripts Reveal Disagreements That Divided Trump Camp

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol on Friday released more than 40 additional transcripts of its interviews, bringing the total number of transcripts published to more than 160. So far, the transcripts have added details to the public’s understanding of how police intelligence failures contributed to the Capitol attack, how former President Donald Trump considered “blanket pardons” for those charged, and how Trump-aligned lawyers allegedly tried to steer witness t

  • David Blough becomes the 64th NFL starting quarterback this year

    The NFL has admitted that it aggressively enforces the rule against roughing the passer to ensure maximum quarterback health, since it’s quarterbacks who make games compelling — and in turn generate big TV audiences. Even with those efforts, the Cardinals’ decision to go with well-traveled David “Mister Plow” Blough over Trace McSorley on Sunday against [more]

  • Marvin Harrison Jr. told son : 'Do what I've told you to do, and you'll be fine'

    NFL star and Pro football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison said his son, Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr., can accomplish anything.

  • How the experts are seeing Jets vs. Seahawks in Week 17

    How the experts are seeing Jets vs. Seahawks in Week 17

  • A rate shock wrecked stocks in 2022. What pros say will drive the market in 2023.

    Investors get a chance to think about what will drive the market in 2023 after stocks posted the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Dax Tejera’s Wife Arrested on Child Endangerment Charges Hours After ABC News Producer Died, NYPD Says

    ABC News executive producer Dax Tejera’s wife was arrested on two charges of child endangerment in the hours following his death on Dec. 23, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s public information office told Variety. Veronica Tejera was booked on two counts of “acting in a manner injurious to a child” after her 37-year-old husband’s fatal heart […]

  • Idaho murders: 28-year-old PhD grad student arrested in Pennsylvania

    A 28-year-old graduate student was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains in connection with the November murders of four University of Idaho students, police said, but many details of the case still remain a mystery. The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, is a graduate student at Washington State University, located less than 10 miles away from the University of Idaho, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said at a Friday news conference.

  • Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

    An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

  • What we know about Bryan Kohberger, arrested in the slaying of 4 University of Idaho students

    The man arrested in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students is a longtime criminology student, preliminary information suggests.

  • Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

    The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after her disappearance, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Cari Allen, 43, disappeared from her Omaha residence on Nov. 19. Two days later, an unknown individual called 911 to report that Allen’s former boyfriend, Aldrick Scott, 47, had killed her, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC Omaha affiliate KETV. Authorities with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office subsequently announced that Scott

  • New year, new California laws: Here are a few that go into effect Jan. 1

    Here are a few California laws that take effect on Sunday.

  • St. Paul teacher charged with felony for alleged sex act with student

    A St. Paul Public Schools teacher has been charged with a felony for an alleged sex act with an 18-year-old student from his biology class. Pablo Alejandro Cortes, 50, was charged Thursday with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County District Court. According to the complaint, the student told police that she and Cortes had been flirting by text message and Snapchat when they ...

  • Trio attack Black teens at pool they consider ‘whites only,’ South Africa reports say

    Video captured the attack that led police to arrest three white men.

  • Idaho murders: Police serve search warrant at Bryan Christopher Kohberger's home in Pullman, WA

    Police on Friday served a search warrant at a home 10 miles from the University of Idaho crime scene, hours after a suspect was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

  • Law Will Install Kill Switches In All New Cars

    Once again, drivers get screwed by politicians in DC…

  • Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about suspect in the University of Idaho homicides

    Law enforcement has not identified a connection between Kohberger and the victims.

  • Prominent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by Bookkeeper

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas woman admitted embezzling more than $29 million over the past decade from the prominent Dallas family that employed her as a bookkeeper, according to the Department of Justice.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook Catholics, DiesTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets Fi