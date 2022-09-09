Police arrest University of Idaho student over alleged bomb threat

University of Idaho
·1 min read

Moscow Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.

The student was booked into Latah County Jail on a count of false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the FBI notified police of the threat. The student allegedly made a post on the social media app Yik Yak, saying there was a bomb in the Theophilus Tower on the University of Idaho campus.

Police were able to use the student’s profile on Yik Yak to locate him at the FairBridge Inn, where many students are temporarily residing.

Dahlinger said they were able to locate him and find out that the threat was false before any evacuation of the Theophilus Tower was needed.

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with attempted murder after Friday morning shootout at Beaufort home

    Shots were fired around 5:30 a.m. Friday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Fort Worth “Murder the Media” man pleads guilty to crime committed in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, could face up to 20 years after he pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding. Images of his slogan, “Murder the Media,” written on Capitol doors went viral.

  • ‘Shocking and terrible’ actions against teacher lead to arrest of Texas middle schooler

    A viral video showed the student attacking the teacher in front of other students.

  • Cameras capture Fresno elementary school principal assaulting student

    Cameras capture Fresno elementary school principal assaulting student

  • Missing Sanford family finally located. Here's what they told authorities who found them.

    Authorities found Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter earlier this week and confirmed their safety.

  • Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

    Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens' name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son's shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked. "There was no warning whatsoever,” family friend Cassandra Whitecotton said.

  • LGBTQ+ advocacy group releases list of ‘worst’ college campuses for queer students

    Story at a glance The number of college and university campuses in the U.S. deemed “unsafe” for LGBTQ+ students jumped to 193 in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Campus Pride. The group on Thursday released its annual “Worst List” of American educational institutions with policies considered harmful to LGBTQ+ students. Thirteen campuses were added…

  • Teens found guilty of shoving Asian woman into canal in Ireland

    The incident, which was just one of four horrifying incidents involving teen boys that Xeudan “Shirley” Xiong had to endure on the same day, was caught in a viral video posted on TikTok. Xiong, now 50, went out for a stroll along the Royal Canal on the evening of Aug. 14, 2020. A group of two or three boys then laughed, Xiong said.

  • Men making terrorist threats toward events in Memphis, police say

    A day after a man went on a shooting spree across Memphis, two men made threats against events in the city of Memphis, police said.

  • Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree

    Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday.

  • Arrest warrant issued for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she fails to appear in court

    An arrest warrant has been issued for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she failed to appear in court Thursday morning.

  • Suspect in Memphis Shooting Spree Previously Served Less Than One Year for Killing

    Police arrested Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, a suspect Wednesday night in a shooting spree across Memphis, Tenn. that left four people dead and at least three others wounded.

  • WVa university graduates' transcripts blocked after closure

    Holly Martin had just been offered her dream job as a school guidance counselor and was on track to earn her second master’s degree when she got alarming news: State officials in Washington, where she lives, hadn't received her undergraduate transcript. Hundreds of graduates of the private Christian university in northwestern West Virginia — which abruptly closed in December 2021 and filed for bankruptcy — have found themselves in similar circumstances as they apply for jobs or other opportunities. The closure announcement said a group of employees would manage academic records, but that group later said top officials provided no guidance.

  • Convicted Whitmer kidnap plotters send private eye to juror's workplace

    The judge in the Whitmer kidnap plot trial unseals defense attorneys' arguments for a third trial in the case.

  • Bannon Indictment Reveals Damning Texts on ‘Build the Wall’ Scheme

    CAITLIN OCHSManhattan prosecutors got ahold of text messages in which right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon laid out exactly how he and his pals were going to siphon off donor funds to quietly enrich themselves with a GoFundMe that promised to build Trump's Mexico border wall, according to an indictment made public on Thursday."[No] deals I don’t approve; and I pay [Brian Kolfage] so what’s to worry,” Bannon texted an associate on Jan. 15, 2019, according to the indictment.The next week, Bannon te

  • Brutal Video Shows Moment Cop Shot a Man at Car Dealership

    City of Concord / Combs family attorneyNew video brings into clearer focus the final, shocking moment when North Carolina police officer Timothy Larson fatally shot 29-year-old Brandon Combs through the windshield of Larson's police SUV.The video—shared by the Combs’ family lawyer with The Daily Beast prior to what the city of Concord said would be its public release Thursday—offers an unobstructed view of what former Cabarrus County District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven recently concluded was no

  • Flagler condo president arrested after woman finds camera hidden in bedroom, sheriff says

    Police said the camera had footage of defendant Robert William Orr, 59, testing the device. Orr is president of the Las Brisas condo association.

  • Former Atlanta official gets 14 years in corruption case

    A pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones told Mitzi Bickers that the evidence showed that she was involved in “a deliberate, calculated plan to cheat” the taxpayers of Atlanta over a number of years. In addition to the prison time, he ordered Bickers to pay nearly $3 million in restitution to the city and to serve three years of supervised release once she's out.

  • Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen

    One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles' brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent.

  • Howard County teacher arrested on child pornography charges, school officials say

    Lawrence Costella, a special education teacher at Atholton High School, was arrested Wednesday in Baltimore County, Principal Robert Motley said in a letter to the school community.