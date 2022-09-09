Police arrest University of Idaho student over alleged bomb threat

Moscow Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old University of Idaho student Wednesday for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media.

The student was booked into Latah County Jail on a count of false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. His first court appearance was Thursday morning.

Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said the FBI notified police of the threat. The student allegedly made a post on the social media app Yik Yak, saying there was a bomb in the Theophilus Tower on the University of Idaho campus.

Police were able to use the student’s profile on Yik Yak to locate him at the FairBridge Inn, where many students are temporarily residing.

Dahlinger said they were able to locate him and find out that the threat was false before any evacuation of the Theophilus Tower was needed.