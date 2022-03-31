Police arrest Virginia Beach man wanted in 3 killings

Police arrested a Virginia Beach man late Wednesday night who was wanted in connection with three homicides and an arson.

Cola W. Beale IV, 30, was arrested just before midnight by the Hampton Police Division’s tactical team. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Virginia Beach and Norfolk police departments have worked together on the investigation.

Beale was charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Police say one of the dead — 31-year-old Czavi’er Hill, of Virginia Beach — was Beale’s girlfriend. Neighbors told The Virginian-Pilot Beale was the son of another victim — 73-year-old Clifton Baxter — though it was not clear whether the pair were biologically related.

Beale was also charged in the death of 32-year-old Downing D. Mclean, of Virginia Beach, whose body was found Monday in a home in Norfolk. Police said they were still investigating how the two men are connected.

Beale is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.

