Police make arrest in Walmart parking lot altercation

Jan. 13—Glynn County Police officers arrested one person today in connection with shots fired in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter in Brunswick on Tuesday.

A patrol officer recognized Tracy Drew Green, 24, of Nahunta, on still images from security footage of the event, according to a press release from the GCPD.

Green is charged with felony aggravated assault and terroristic threats and misdemeanor willful obstruction of a police officer.

The suspect has a history in Glynn County, which includes prior assaults and person with a gun call, according to police.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Green is alleged to have pulled a gun and fired it at least once after becoming agitated late Tuesday afternoon during a heated argument in the parking lot at Walmart.

Responding police learned from witnesses that the suspect grew "aggressive," "erratic" and threatening when confronted about driving dangerously in the store's parking lot.

He drew a gun from his vehicle and pointed it at the person who criticized his driving, according to police. When someone tried to take a cellphone picture of his license plate, the man tried to "pry his license plate off his vehicle," police reported.

Witnesses heard a single gunshot as the man stepped back inside his vehicle, an older white Hyundai, police said. He drove away. The White man was wearing a blue shirt with the word "navy" on the back.

No one was injured in the altercation.

The officer recognized Green from an earlier interaction during a past safety and education contact resulting from a minor traffic infraction.

"The suspect was even wearing the same hat from the store video," according to the release. "Investigators and command staff spent several hours (Wednesday) afternoon attempting to locate the suspect at numerous addresses in Glynn and Brantley County to no avail."

At 8:03 p.m., an officer patrolling the Altama Connector commercial corridor spotted Green's vehicle pulling into an Arby's restaurant, the release reads.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, after which Green resisted his arrest by attempting to pull away from officers and physically resisting efforts to secure him.

He was taken into custody without injury to officers or the suspect, according to the statement.