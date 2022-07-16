Police arrest Walmart robbery suspect

Jul. 16—HIGH POINT — A man wanted for an armed robbery at the S. Main Street Walmart earlier this week is in custody, the High Point Police Department reported Friday afternoon.

Detectives identified the armed robbery suspect as Dwayne L. Cuthrell, 35, of High Point. Cuthrell is currently being held without bond in the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro on federal charges unrelated to the armed robbery.

Detectives obtained warrants against Cuthrell for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun. Police say that Cuthrell will be served, pending the outcome of his federal cases.

Late Wednesday night, High Point police officers responded to an armed robbery at the S. Main Street Walmart. Managers told officers a man robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole money from a register.