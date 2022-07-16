Police arrest Walmart robbery suspect

Jul. 16—HIGH POINT — A man wanted for an armed robbery at the S. Main Street Walmart earlier this week has been arrested, the High Point Police Department reported Friday afternoon.

Dwayne L. Cuthrell, 35, of High Point was being held with no bond allowed in the Guilford County Jail in Greensboro on federal charges unrelated to the armed robbery.

Detectives obtained warrants against Cuthrell on state charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault by pointing a gun.

Late Wednesday night, an armed robbery was reported at the S. Main Street Walmart, where managers told officers a man robbed an employee at gunpoint and stole money from a register.