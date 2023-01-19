Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex

Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex.

On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects.

Officers were informed that the group of men and boys were on foot and potentially armed.

The Atlanta Police Department’s air unit assisted with tracking the wanted person, as he is known to run when officers approach him, according to police.

Once all units were in place, the three suspects started to run, but saw they were surrounded by officers and surrendered peacefully.

After the arrests, officers located a handgun that the originally wanted suspect had discarded. They also discovered a second handgun that another suspect had hidden, and a third gun on one of the underage suspects, which was later found to have recently been stolen.

Police identified the suspects as Dominic McKibbins, 17; Torrence Taylor, 19; and an unidentified 16-year-old.

McKibbins is charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, reckless conduct, and a warrant for auto theft.

Taylor was charged with false representation and reckless conduct.

The unidentified teen was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of tools for the crime of entering auto, and a previous auto case.

