Police arrest wanted man for shooting that left 2 children injured while getting off school bus in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man who was wanted for his connection to a shooting that left two children injured as they got off a school bus in North Nashville.

The incident occurred earlier this month in the area of 26th Avenue North and Dowlan Street in the Cumberland View neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 11.

An arrest report said officers responded to the area after receiving a 911 call stating that a juvenile had been struck by gunfire as they were getting of the school bus.

According to Metro police, a 16-year-old was transported to Vanderbilt Pediatrics with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Another victim, a 6-year-old, was taken to TriStar Centennial Medical Center in a private vehicle to be treated for a graze wound to the back.

Police reported that MDHA cameras captured 22-year-old Sylvester Buford recklessly firing shots toward the children. Authorities said cameras also captured the passenger of a white Honda Accord firing shots toward Buford and the children as it drove by.

Investigators determined that the children were injured due to Buford recklessly firing his weapon.

Metro police issued a release on Thursday, Sept. 21 requesting any information regarding Buford’s whereabouts.

An arrest affidavit confirmed that Buford was taken into custody on Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was charged with three felony charges including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and reckless aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Buford remains in Metro Jail on a $100,000 bond.

