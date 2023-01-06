Police: Arrest warrant issued for man after woman found stabbed to death in her Pittsburgh home

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a man after a woman was found stabbed to death in her home.

According to police, 50-year-old William L. Fitzgerald is wanted for the murder of Tarae Washington.

Washington was found deceased in her home on Arlington Avenue in the South Side Slopes on Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7800 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

