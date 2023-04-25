Police make arrest in Warrick Co. homicide investigation

EVANSVILLE — Police made an arrest Tuesday in the homicide investigation of an Evansville man whose remains were found discarded in Warrick County's Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the arrest of 40-year-old Johnathon Buza in a news release Tuesday afternoon, just one day after the agency publicly stated it had ruled the death of 27-year-old Manuel Heaton a homicide.

Buza has been charged with felony murder in connection with Heaton's death and is being held at the Warrick County jail, according to Cpl. Joey Haywood of the DNR's Law Enforcement Division. Prosecutors also intend to charge Buza with robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, Haywood said.

A passerby reportedly located Heaton's remains Saturday near the intersection of St. Johns Road and Kansas Road. The area is near Scaup Pit and is surrounded by flat land and pockets of trees. Haywood said the area can experience heavy traffic on weekends, but would be seldom travelled during Bluegrass Fish and Wildlife Area's off hours.

Citing the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation, detectives released few details about what evidence led them to arrest Buza. When the DNR, alongside the Warrick County Sheriff's Office, announced Heaton's death was being treated as a homicide, investigators did not disclose what evidence led to them that conclusion.

The Warrick County Coroner's Office is tasked with performing Heaton's autopsy, according to Haywood. Those results had not been made public as of Tuesday afternoon.

"This is an active investigation," Haywood wrote in the news release. "And the public is urged to report any information they may have to Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office at 812-897-6180."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

