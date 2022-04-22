Police arrest Waynesville teen, 17, in connection with fatal altercation

Apr. 22—Glynn County police arrested a Waynesville teenager Thursday in connection with the fight early Sunday during a private party at I-95 Toyota that left a popular 41-year-old local musician dead.

Edward Aaron Hunter III, 17, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and affray (fighting) in the death of Travis Lee Payne.

Police arrested Hunter at 9:46 a.m. Thursday at his home in Waynesville, culminating an investigation that began when police and county fire-rescue medics were called to I-95 Toyota shortly after midnight Sunday.

Hunter remained without bond in the county jail late Thursday, jail records show.

Police allege Hunter punched Payne, knocking him down and causing his head to strike the concrete in an outdoor breezeway at the dealership.

A popular local musician and a native of Glynn County, Payne was taken via ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital. He died at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly after the altercation Sunday, police had identified Hunter as the man who allegedly struck Payne. However, police would not release his name due to the ongoing investigation.

"To protect the integrity of the investigation, we decline to release further details of this incident at this time," county police spokesman Earl Wilson said Wednesday, responding to a public records request from The News to release the person's name. "Once all investigative avenues have been exhausted, additional details may be released."

Police announced Hunter's arrest shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Brantley County sheriff deputies assisted county police in his arrest, which came "after multiple witness interviews, a review of all available evidence and in consultation with the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney," police said.

Payne's grieving family expressed a modicum of relief at the announcement of an arrest.

"I guess what we can say is that we're glad to know the name of the person, and we're thankful an arrest has been made," said sister Tavia Harrison, one of Payne's six siblings. "Now, we just want justice to run its course. I guess we'll get more answers as time goes by."

Payne and another man attended a private party that began Saturday night at I-95 Toyota at 1000 Millennium Blvd. near I-95 and Golden Isles Parkway, according to the initial police report.

During the initial 911 call at 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Glynn County Fire-Rescue paramedics were told that an "intoxicated" man fell and suffered a "busted head." When police officers arrived minutes later, however, an I-95 Toyota manager who attended the private party explained to police that Payne had actually been hurt during a fight.

A witness to the altercation then told police what he saw.

"He heard the victim and the unknown male arguing," the police report said. "He thought at first that they were playing with each other. When he saw the victim aggressively walking towards the unknown male, he noticed they were not joking around. He stated he was standing about 6 feet away when the unknown male punched the victim, knocking him to the ground. The victim hit his head on the cement causing it to bleed."

Payne worked in the hospitality and service industry and played guitar in several local bands, primarily the punk rock band My First Circus.

His family and many of his friends found his death in a fight hard to fathom. Violence and confrontation were not in his nature, many said.

"The support and sympathy we've received from the community has been so amazing," Harrison said. "It's no secret that Travis didn't always make the best choices. But he put love of others above all else. Love was always his first language. He made friends so easily. He never met a stranger."

Hours before Thursday's announcement of an arrest, Harrison told The News that county police had kept the family updated throughout the course of the investigation.

"They have been in constant contact with us," Harrison said. "They've let us know what's going on every step of the way. They've been awesome."