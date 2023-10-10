Police arrest West Palm man in stabbing, strangulation death of wife; body found in apartment

WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man is facing a murder charge after police alleged that he strangled and then stabbed his wife last month in the kitchen of their apartment.

West Palm Beach police arrested Keith Antonio Davis, 61, on Sept. 30 after a family member found the body of his 49-year-old wife on the night of Sept. 27 at the Presidential Golfview Condos on North Congress Avenue, north of Palm Beach Lake Boulevard.

Detectives did not disclose the woman's name, citing a 2018 state constitutional amendment modeled after California's Marsy's Law. The amendment allows either crime victims or their families to request that their names be withheld from public reports.

Davis spoke to detectives Sept. 29 at the Broward County Jail, where he was in custody on unrelated charges, and he admitted to killing his wife, according to a statement West Palm Beach police released last week.

Davis appeared for a hearing in Palm Beach County on Friday before County Judge Ted Booras. The judge assigned Davis a public defender and ordered that he be held without bail. As a policy, the Public Defender's Office does not comment on open cases.

A woman told police investigators she went to the apartment the night of Sept. 27 to check on her mother after being unable to contact her for days. The daughter called police and a locksmith, who accessed the apartment through a rear door.

Officers found the woman's body in the kitchen. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the woman's death was a homicide.

Further investigation identified Davis as the suspect, police said. Investigators noted he was nowhere to be found when his wife's body was discovered, and said that attempts to reach him by telephone were unsuccessful. Detectives learned he was in custody in Broward County and traveled there to question him.

Davis reportedly told investigators he was in the home with his wife when a dispute arose and she ordered him to leave. He indicated that he covered her mouth to silence her and then wrapped her purse strap around her neck and choked her to death, according to a police arrest report.

Davis said he briefly sat down to watch television, then retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed his wife in the chest, the report said.

"I did what I had to do," he told investigators, alleging that his wife had pulled a knife on him on a prior occasion.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post.

