Police arrest Whiteford man in alleged rape at Aberdeen motel

Oct. 5—Following a nearly monthlong search, the Aberdeen Police Department arrested and charged Earl Samuel Jones, 42, of Whiteford, on Monday in connection with an alleged rape that occurred in September.

On Sept. 12, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a motel in the 900 block of Hospitality Way when an unidentified victim reported a rape. Officers interviewed the victim, secured the crime scene for investigators and brought the victim to a local hospital, according to a news release from the police department.

Investigators obtained images of the suspect from motel surveillance footage and posted them on social media. Tips from the public led investigators to the location where Jones was staying. The investigation is continuing, said C. William Reiber, lead public information officer for the Aberdeen Police Department.

"The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the public for providing critical information regarding Jones' identity," the department said.

Jones was charged with first- and second-degree rape, first- and second-degree assault, as well as other related charges. He is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 3.