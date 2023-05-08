Police arrest Wichita man, 28, after driver flees from accident at I-235 and Kellogg

Wichita police arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run accident that happened early Sunday on Kellogg.

Rakim Dean, 28, of Wichita was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated battery, battery and failure to stop at an accident, police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan said in a news release.

The crash was reported around 1:46 a.m. in the area of Kellogg and I-235. Officers found a Jeep SUV that had been involved in a crash with a Dodge Challenger, the release read.

The occupants in the Jeep were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses told police that the driver of the Challenger had fled before officers arrived.

Police were able to find Dean and interviewed him. Detectives learned that speed was a factor in the crash.