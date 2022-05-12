Police arrest woman in connection to a fatal stabbing Thursday in Mt. Airy

A woman has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Mt. Airy Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.

At approximately 5 a.m., officers were called to 5100 Hawaiian Terrace for a report of an injured person.

At the scene, police located an unresponsive man suffering from a stab wound.

Police have identified the man as Christopher Beck, 34.

Tanika Harris, 38, was arrested in connection to Beck's death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-352-3040.

The Enquirer will update this story when m ore information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police identify man killed in Mt. Airy Thursday, woman arrested