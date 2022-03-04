Police arrest woman in connection to Feb. 25 killing of man at Phoenix duplex

A Phoenix police vehicle on Dec. 7, 2021.

Police arrested a woman in connection to the fatal shooting of a man she lived with at a Phoenix duplex on February 25, officials said Thursday.

Officers had responded to a shooting call at about 10 p.m. at the residence near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, according to Phoenix police.

According to police reports, 49-year-old Sally Macias is suspected of shooting and killing the victim, identified as 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery, in the kitchen area of the duplex they lived in.

Neighbors reported hearing arguments and "a loud noise, which sounded like someone had hit a wall," according to police reports. Neighbors also reported seeing Macias and the Montgomery, "in a physical fight in the front yard when it was raining."

Macias was found and determined to have three outstanding felony warrants before being she was arrested by police on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder and one count of possession/use of a dangerous drug.

She was booked into a Maricopa County jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond. Court hearings are scheduled for March 9.

Reach breaking news reporter Adam Terro at adam.terro@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police arrest woman in connection to fatal shooting at Phoenix duplex