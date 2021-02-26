Police arrest woman who punched 2-year-old child on Manhattan subway

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

NEW YORK — Police have arrested the woman accused of punching a 2-year-old boy in the head as she argued with the child's mother about social distancing on a Manhattan train, officials said.

Elizabeth Galarza, 56, was taken into custody in Harlem early Friday for the Feb. 20 attack on a northbound C train coming into the 116th Station, officials said.

Galarza was on the subway around 3 p.m. when a 21-year-old mom asked her to give her some space as they rode the train together, police said.

“Please stay six seats away from my little baby,” the mom said, according to police.

Instead of complying, an irate Galarza stomped on the mother’s foot, punched the 2-year-old boy several times in the face, then ran off when the train entered the station.

The boy suffered bruises to his face and ear. Medics took him to Mount Sinai Morningside for treatment.

Galarza faces charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Her arraignment was pending Friday.

