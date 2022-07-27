Police arrest woman after she fatally shot another in a packed Uber in downtown Miami

A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after video shows her fatally shooting another woman inside of a jammed Uber over the weekend in downtown Miami, police said.

Natalia Harrell, a Coconut Grove resident, is facing one count of second-degree murder with a weapon. She’s being held without bail at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Tuesday night, county jail records show. Attorney information for Harrell wasn’t available.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Miami police officers and paramedics responded to a call about an unresponsive woman inside of an Uber at Southeast First Avenue and Southeast First Street, according to Harrell’s arrest warrant. Upon arrival, they found Glady Yvette Borcela with a single gunshot wound to her torso. The 28-year-old was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

A police investigation revealed that an Uber driver was driving his 2020 black Cadillac Escalade early Saturday morning when he received a notification that a ride had been requested on Northwest Second Avenue and Northest 10th Street. Upon arrival, he picked up Harell, Borcela, a third unnamed woman and four men who had been drinking and partying at the event venue The Urban, detectives said following an initial review of footage from the driver’s video surveillance equipment.

While in route to the Icon Hotel and Residences located at 495 Brickell Ave., police say Harrell and Borcela had an argument that escalated into a physical altercation. After the fracas, one of the witnesses riding in the SUV with them told police that Harrell first warned Borcela.

“You don’t want this; you don’t want me to go in my purse,” Harrell said.

Harrell is then seen on video reaching into her purse, retrieving a small caliber firearm and firing a single shot at Borcela, according to police. When a shot is heard, detectives say the Uber driver stopped his SUV on the median in front of 96 SE 1st St. as everyone, except the victim, fled in various directions.

The four men — who told investigators they ran because they feared they might be killed next — were later identified, located and transported to the police station for questioning, authorities said. On Saturday night, a detective received a call from the attorney of the third woman who wanted to tell police what transpired, the affidavit states.

Police didn’t release names for any of the witnesses.

Harrell was arrested at Miami police headquarters early Tuesday morning, according to her arrest affidavit. Her next court date was unknown as of Tuesday night.