Police arrest woman after shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

Seattle police arrested a woman Wednesday morning after she allegedly fired multiple shots in Belltown.

According to police, officers were called to 2nd Avenue and Bell Street at 7:30 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Witnesses told police that a woman had fired several shots toward two people before putting the gun in the trunk of her car and driving away.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Officers saw the woman’s car and made a traffic stop near 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street. The woman pulled over, and police placed her under arrest.

A search warrant was approved for the woman’s car, and police found a gun partially concealed by a panel in the trunk.

Witnesses told police that an altercation between the suspect and a man and woman led to the shooting, but police could not find the man, and the woman did not want to provide information to officers.

The 35-year-old suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.