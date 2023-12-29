Police arrest woman suspected of using bear spray to rob stores from Washington to Oregon

A Snohomish County violent crime task force and Lynnwood police arrested a 26-year-old woman for robbery and organized retail theft on Thursday.

“She is suspected of committing approximately $450,000 in damages and lost merchandise to Ulta stores between Washington and Oregon since June of 2022,” said a spokesperson. “The female and her accomplices employed violence and intimidation tactics”

Officials say she damaged glass, destroyed fixtures, and threatened staff and customers with bear spray.

No one was hurt during these robberies.

Investigators say her “chaotic actions” have been a serious threat to retailers and the public.

Police say that more arrests are expected in the future.



