Police arrest woman who tackled and falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone

Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath

The woman who was caught on camera attacking and falsely accusing the teenage son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold of stealing her phone in a New York City hotel has been arrested, police said.

Ventura county officers coordinated with the New York City Police Department to arrest Miya Ponsetto, 22, on a fugitive warrant in front of her home in Piru, California, on Thursday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff.

A spokesperson for Ventura County Sheriff told NBC News Thursday Ponsetto did not stop her car after officers contacted her until she reached her home. Officers forcibly removed Ponsetto from the vehicle, saying she resisted arrest, refused to get out of the car, and tried to slam the car door on one of the deputies, the spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear what charges Ponsetto faces, but she awaits extradition to New York.

In an interview on Thursday, attorney Sharon Ghatan said her client, who was not a guest at the hotel but was intending to check-in, briefly left her items unattended in the lobby when she went to retrieve an item from Starbucks in the restroom.

When she came out, Ponsetto realized her phone was missing and asked several people in the lobby, including an “Asian gentleman,” whether they had taken her phone, Ghatan said.

The next people she asked were the Harrolds, who had just left the elevator, Ghatan said. A one-minute viral video of the Dec. 26 incident showed Ponsetto accosting the Harrold family before reporting her missing phone to management.

Tensions escalated, with Ponsetto allegedly attacking 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. Police in New York City said the father “sustained scratches to his hand,” but no other injuries were reported. His father has suggested racial bias played a role in the altercation.

In an interview on Thursday, Ghatan, who is also representing Ponsetto in an unrelated case, doubled down on Ponsetto’s mental health issues and said the incident was “not about race.”

“She suffers from a lot of anxiety attacks,” Ghatan said. “She was alone… 22 years old in a city she doesn’t know, absolutely nobody there and her phone had everything about it.”

Ghatan said she was concerned for Ponsetto’s well-being, saying she was “emotionally and mentally unwell.”

On Tuesday, the attorney confirmed that her client left her phone in an Uber. Ghatan said that had the Uber driver returned her phone 15 minutes earlier, the altercation would not have happened.

“She lost her mind for a hot minute. She is sorry," Ghatan said Tuesday. "Sadly, these poor Harrolds had to deal with the aftermath.”

Ghatan added that her client wanted to “move forward and put this behind her.”

Ponsetto was charged with public intoxication and battery for a Beverly Hills hotel incident on Feb. 28, according to court documents. She was also arrested on May 28 for driving under the influence in Van Nuys, California, court documents show.

A hearing for the charges related to the Beverly Hills incident was scheduled for later this month, Ghatan said. In September, a judge at the Van Nuys Courthouse West sentenced Ponsetto to 3 years of summary probation after she pleaded no contest for driving under the influence.

Ghatan said she has been unable to reach civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the Harrold family.

More than 100,000 people signed an online petition posted by civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, who called for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to bring assault and battery charges against Ponsetto.

“Keyon Harrold Jr. will live with this trauma for life, the weight of racism on the shoulders of another generation,” Crump wrote in a statement. “He deserves better than this treatment!”

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA previously said that the office was "thoroughly investigating this incident."

At a press conference last Wednesday, Harrold, accompanied by Crump and Rev. Al Sharpton, spoke publicly about the incident.

“I can’t even come downstairs in New York City — prime New York City — and just go brunch without being attacked and wrongfully accused of something,” Harrold said. “The idea of trauma goes above any charge that could ever be had.”

“I want my son to grow up whole,” Harrold said.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Dec. 29, Harrold Jr. said he was “shell-shocked” over the incident.

"I would ask her why would she do something like this to a kid who has never met you at all and I would just ask just why," he said.

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • 'Great damage': Republicans recoil from Missouri Sen. Hawley

    O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A Republican colleague rebuked him on the Senate floor. “Supporting Josh Hawley ... was the worst decision I’ve ever made in my life," former Missouri Sen. John Danforth told The Associated Press on Thursday. Aside from President Donald Trump, who roiled up supporters just before they stormed the Capitol, no politician has been more publicly blamed for Wednesday's unprecedented assault on American democracy than Hawley.

  • The military commander tasked with speeding up Covid vaccine roll-out

    The military commander behind the lightning-fast construction of the NHS Nightingale hospitals is now leading the Armed Forces’ bid to speed up the coronavirus vaccine roll-out. Brigadier Phil Prosser of the Royal Logistics Corps has been embedded for weeks at the NHS headquarters in Elephant and Castle, South London, to work alongside the head of the jab task force. Taking a central role in the programme’s delivery, he chairs the 8am daily vaccine meeting and is preparing to dispatch military “surge teams” to ensure the mass jab roll-out runs to timetable. On Thursday night he stood alongside the Prime Minister and Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, at a televised Downing Street press conference to set out the Armed Forces' next moves.

  • Capitol Police officer dies after pro-Trump riot

    At least four civilians also died, including three people who police said suffered medical emergencies and one woman who was fatally shot by police.

  • Pakistan sentences Lakhvi to five years for terrorism financing

    A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), to five years in jail for terrorism financing. Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks - though the charges or sentence are not related to any specific incident. India has long called on Pakistan to try Lakhvi for the Mumbai attack, in which over 160 people were killed, but Islamabad has said that Delhi has not given it concrete evidence that it can use in a court to try the LeT leader, which it had initially arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.

  • Pence reportedly expected to attend the inauguration as Trump potentially leaves for Mar-a-Lago

    President Trump may not be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, but it appears his vice president will.Vice President Mike Pence is expected to attend Biden's inauguration, Politico reported on Thursday and CNN confirmed. The decision to do so, Politico reports, became "easier" after Trump publicly lambasted Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election, despite his lack of authority to do so."It was a much more difficult decision days ago, but less difficult now," a person close to Pence told Politico.Trump had been publicly pressuring Pence to somehow prevent Biden's win from being certified by Congress this week, but Pence, who oversaw the counting of electoral votes, said "my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not." Trump reacted by attacking him on Twitter, claiming he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."Trump has not officially confirmed whether he'll attend the inauguration after refusing to concede the election and falsely claiming he won in a landslide, but Politico reports he has told staff he doesn't expect to do so. He may also leave for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida the day before, according to the report, and potentially have a rally the day of. A spokesperson for the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies told CNN on Thursday, "We have not been told by the president or vice president whether they will be there."More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • AP Photos: Indian army patrols border with rival Pakistan

    From sandbagged Indian army bunkers dug deep into the Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas, villages on the Pakistan-controlled side of Kashmir appear precariously close, on the other side of the Line of Control that for the past 73 years has divided the region between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Tens of thousands of soldiers from India and Pakistan are positioned along the two sides. AP journalists were recently allowed to cover Indian army counterinsurgency drills in Poonch and Rajouri districts along the Line of Control.

  • Georgia voters in Fulton County decide the future of the state, and the U.S., by voting in the Senate runoff race

    Georgians turned out in record numbers for a runoff election on Tuesday, casting more than 4 million votes. That high-water mark came weeks after the state surpassed 5 million votes, another record, in the Nov. 3 election. Yahoo News talked to several voters in Fulton County, which Warnock and Ossoff won by a margin of 72.5 percent and 71.6 percent, respectively. They shared why it was important for them to vote in this year’s runoff race.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Here's how many people have been arrested in connection with the pro-Trump Capitol mob

    After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington

  • 'Never again' says Ukraine as families mourn Iran plane crash victims

    Ukraine called on Iran to deliver justice and pay full compensation to the families of those who died when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago. On the first anniversary of the crash, Ukraine and other countries jointly called for "a complete and thorough explanation ... including concrete measures to ensure that it will never happen again," according to a statement. "Our countries will hold Iran to account to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries," said the statement, made jointly with Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Qatar emerges from Gulf spat resolute and largely unscathed

    Qataris awoke to a surprise blockade and boycott by Gulf Arab neighbors 3 1/2 years ago, and this week were jolted again by the sudden announcement that it was all over. Criticism of the boycott was a criminal offense in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt as the four sought to punish Qatar. Qatar’s resolve in the face of the assault showed how little the campaign achieved as the small, but influential U.S. ally holds firm with its ties to Turkey, Iran and Islamists.

  • White House condemns Capitol siege in brief statement that doesn't mention Trump

    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany took the podium on Thursday to make a brief statement "on behalf of the entire White House," rather than "on behalf of the president" as usual.In response to the mob of Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday to block Congress from certifying the presidential election results, leaving four people dead, McEnany said the White House believes the "violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way." "We condemn it -- the president and this administration -- in the strongest possible terms," she continued. She called for "those that broke the law" to be prosecuted. She did not mention that President Trump had encouraged supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight" the certification.McEnany then compared her condemnation of the Capitol rioters to her criticism of those who protested against racial injustice over the summer, noting that she supports only the right to "peaceably assemble" in both cases. "What we saw yesterday afternoon ... was not that," she said."Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for," she said, also insisting that White House staff is working "an orderly transition of power."The statement was just under two minutes, did not mention Trump by name, and McEnany took no questions. Watch the full statement below. > White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "The violence we saw yesterday at our nation's Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it - the president and this administration - in the strongest possible terms." https://t.co/hO3ky2iV4a pic.twitter.com/qa3gdRIwQR> > -- Good Morning America (@GMA) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com The decline and fall of Donald Trump Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C.

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Proud Boys boast they caused 'absolute terror' during Capitol riot

    The group says it intentionally dressed in black on the day of the riot

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.