Police arrest woman in unprovoked stabbing on Bloomington city bus

Police say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a fellow Bloomington Transit bus passenger in the head Wednesday afternoon as the victim waited to disembark at the B-Line Trail downtown.

Investigators initially thought the injuries were from the suspect hitting the woman with her fists, but discovered later at the hospital the 18-year-old Carmel woman had been stabbed multiple times in the head, according to a news release from Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

There was no mention of what kind of weapon was used.

The victim was able to tell police what happened; her condition wasn't available Thursday. Police reviewed video footage from the bus and said there was no interaction between the two women before the sudden attack, which happened at 4:45 p.m. as the bus stopped on West Fourth Street at the B-Line pedestrian trail.

A witness who was on the bus at the time of the attack followed the suspect and called 911, providing updates on her whereabouts until officers arrived and detained the woman near the intersection of Kirkwood Avenue and South Washington Street.

The woman who was attacked "said that as she was standing and waiting for the bus doors to open, another passenger on the bus began to strike her repeatedly in the head, which resulted in immediate pain," the news release said. "The suspect also exited the bus and began to walk towards Kirkwood Avenue."

Billie R. Davis, of 1222 N. Arlington Park Drive, was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a preliminary charge of attempted murder and was being held without bond on Thursday.

