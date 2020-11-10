Police arrested a 19-year-old man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse the gun he used to kill two protesters

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. TikTok

A 19-year-old Wisconsin man has been arrested on charges that he supplied Kyle Rittenhouse with the assault riffle he used to kill Kenosha protesters.

Rittenhouse is only 17, and too young to buy a gun in the state, so he gave money to Dominick Black to do it for him, prosecutors say.

On August 25, Rittenhouse used the gun to shoot three protesters, killing two. After the first, he called Black to report what he had done.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old Wisconsin man on charges that he bought an assault riffle and gave it to Kyle Rittenhouse, who then used it to shoot and kill protesters in August, WAOW reported.

Rittenhouse, a pro-Trump conservative from Illinois, crossed state lines to get to Kenosha where his lawyer claims he was armed with a rifle in an attempt to defend businesses from unrest during anti-police protests.

Rittenhouse is only 17 and too young to buy a gun in Wisconsin.

Police say that Rittenhouse gave money to Dominick Black, who lives in Kenosha, to buy the gun for him, WAOW reported.

Black is now charged with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under 18 causing death, according to the outlet.

According to the criminal complaint viewed by WAOW, Black bought the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle from Ace Home Center on May 1. Rittenhouse and Black agreed that the gun would be stored at Black's stepfather's house in Kenosha, according to WAOW.

On August 24, Rittenhouse armed himself with the gun and patrolled Kenosha streets, where an anti-racism protest extended into the night.

Following the shooting, investigators used interviews with witnesses and cellphone video from the scene to paint a picture of the night.

Prosecutors say that Rittenhouse opened fire on Joseph Rosenbaum, killing him, after he approached him and threw a plastic bag, according to a criminal complaint made public by the Epoch Times.

After doing so, he was caught on video making a phone call. In it, he said "I just killed somebody."

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Black was on the other end of that call.

When people started chasing the Rittenhouse, who had already shot one protester, he fired again, shooting Anthony Huber in the chest, according to the complaint. Huber also died.

Grosskreutz, who appeared to be holding a handgun, was shot in the arm, the complaint said.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois and then extradited to Wisconsin.

At a bail hearing last week, a Wisconsin judge set Rittenhouse's bail at $2 million. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Black could face up to 12 years.

