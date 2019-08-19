Police arrested 3 men in their 20s in Ohio, Florida, and Connecticut last week on suspicion of planning mass shootings

Norwalk, CT Police Department/Facebook; Volusia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook; Mahoning County Sheriff's Office





Law enforcement say they foiled three potential mass shootings in Ohio, Florida, and Connecticut last week, some with similarities to recent atrocities in the US.

Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, arrested Brandon Wagshol on Wednesday. They say he was buying rifle parts to build his own firearm.

Tristan Scott Wix was caught in Daytona Beach, Florida. The local sheriff's office says he tried to recruit his ex-girlfriend to help him "break a world record for longest confirmed kill.".

James Patrick Reardon was arrested in Youngstown, Ohio. Local news reports say the self-declared white nationalist threatening to attack a Jewish community center.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more stories.

US law enforcement authorities three men in their 20s in Ohio, Florida, and Connecticut on suspicion of planning mass shootings in the space of four days last week.

The arrests come as the country remains on edge after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, two weeks ago.

Details of the cases show apparent similarities with recent actual mass shootings, in the US and elsewhere, which go beyond the demographics of the suspects.

One man is suspected of building his own rifle, another of trying to "break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever," and the third of threatening on Instagram to attack a Jewish community center.

Here's who they are, and what police say they had been trying to do.

Brandon Wagshol, 22

Police in Norwalk, Connecticut, on Wednesday arrested Brandon Wagshol, 22, after they say he was caught trying to build his own rifle.

FBI agents received a tip that Wagshol had been trying to buy various rifle parts from outside the state, the Norwalk police department said in a statement.

Brandon Wagshol More

Norwalk, CT Police Department/Facebook

Wagshol also made a Facebook post showing his interest in committing a mass shooting, police said, without giving further details about the post or when it was published.

When he was arrested, police say they found a .40 caliber handgun and a .22 caliber rifle, alongside multiple other firearm paraphernalia, including a body armor, ballistic helmet, and camouflage outfit.

He has been charged with four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines, and detained on a $250,000 bond.

Tristan Scott Wix, 25

tristan scott wix More

Volusia County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Tristan Scott Wix, a 25-year-old man from Daytona Beach, Florida, was arrested Friday.

According to BuzzFeed News, Wix sent a series of text messages to his ex-girlfriend saying that he wanted to "open fire on a large crowd of people." BuzzFeed said his ex had been the one to report him.

He said he wanted to "break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever" and tried to convince his ex to be his "spotter" at an upcoming attack, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The phrase "longest confirmed kill" appears to borrow language from video games, a common thread from the El Paso shooting and an earlier attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.