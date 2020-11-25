Police arrested a 41-year-old man in Nebraska accused of chasing a Black woman while holding a chainsaw

Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
Police car siren
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

  • Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Nebraska man who is accused of chasing his Black neighbor with a chainsaw while using racially offensive language on Saturday, according to The Kansas City Star and Lincoln Journal Star.

  • Daniel Stueck told police that he was experiencing thefts and that 25-year-old Norma Nimox was "guilty because she was black"  according to Nebraska's KOLN-TV.

  • "I see a man with a chainsaw in his hand he rips open the door," Nimox told KOLN-TV. "I'm standing in the middle part of the stairs and he's sitting at the top of the stairs. Excuse my language because it's about to get vulgar he says sup n----r."

Police took a 41-year-old man in Nebraska into custody after he brandished a chainsaw toward a Black woman on Saturday, according to police and news reports. 

Daniel Stueck is accused of chasing and moving a chainsaw "up and down in a cutting motion" while using racial slurs toward his neighbor at her apartment building in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, the Kansas City Star reported citing the Lincoln Police Department. 

The woman, 25-year-old Norma Nimox, told local news outlets that she saw Stueck with the chainsaw while walking up a flight of stairs. "I see a man with a chainsaw in his hand he rips open the door," Nimox told KOLN-TV. "I'm standing in the middle part of the stairs and he's sitting at the top of the stairs. Excuse my language because it's about to get vulgar he says sup n----r."

Nimox also told KOLN-TV Stueck told her to "get off my property," however, as Newsweek reported, Stueck does not own the apartment building, according to police. 

Stueck told police people were stealing from him and that Nimox was "guilty because she was black," according to KOLN-TV's report. 

The Lincoln Journal Star reported Stueck is being held at the Lancaster County Jail on terroristic threat charges, with a "hate crime enhancement."

National civil rights attorney, Ben Crump,  said "this nonsense needs to stop" in a tweet on Tuesday.

"What kind of world do we live in that THIS is a real headline?! Daniel Stueck chased Norma Nimox, a Black woman, through the apartment building where she live while he held a CHAINSAW and yelled racial slurs, all because she was #LivingWhileBlack," Crump wrote. 

The Lincoln Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. 

Read the original article on Insider

