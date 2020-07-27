Police arrested a man who shared a photo of a Cards Against Humanity play about killing 'African children' with an 'AR-15 assault rifle'

A man arrested for threatening to shoot BLM protesters also shared a photo of this Cards Against Humanity play.

A 30-year-old Florida man was arrested after he made a threat to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters on Facebook, local law enforcement said.

When police investigated the threat, they found a photo of a Cards Against Humanities play about killing "African children."

He was charged with making a w ritten threat to kill or do bodily injury.

Sheriff deputies in Florida arrested a man they say made a Facebook post threatening to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters.

"u can yell black power but when I yell white power I am raciest (sic)," Alex Bancroft, 30, wrote on July 24. "I am going to start target practice on these mother f****** with there (sic) signs".

When users commented on the post that he wouldn't carry out the attack in real life, Bancroft replied with, "keep ur eyes on Fla news," deputies said.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office takes all threats to injure or kill others very seriously, and this includes threats made online on various social media platforms," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "HCSO's mission to serve, protect and defend the citizens of Hillsborough County extends beyond the streets we patrol every day. If you think you can hide behind a computer screen when threatening to hurt another person, you are absolutely wrong."

The threatening post wasn't the only disturbing post deputies found on Bancroft's account.

They also found that he had previously shared a photo of a Cards Against Humanity play about killing black children.

Cards Against Humanity is a game where players are supposed to fill in the blanks of a prompt phrase with the funniest — and often the most offensive — cards they've been dealt.

Bancroft responded to "That's right, I killed _____" with a card that read "African Children," and "How, you ask? ____" with one that read "an AR-15 assault rifle."

Deputies say that Bancroft had admitted to creating the posts on his Facebook account, but that he did so out of frustration and "wouldn't actually hurt anyone."

