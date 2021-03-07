Police arrested a Maryland officer on a child porn charge while he was working at a mass vaccination site

Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
A mass coronavirus vaccination site is seen in the parking lot of Six Flags on February 6, 2021 in Bowie, Maryland.
A mass coronavirus vaccination site is seen in the parking lot of Six Flags on February 6, 2021, in Bowie, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

  • Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, a Maryland police officer, has been arrested on one count of child pornography.

  • The sheriff's office said he is believed to have "images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

  • He has been suspended from his police job without pay on an unrelated matter.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Authorities on Friday arrested a police officer from Maryland on a child porn possession charge while he had been on duty at a mass vaccination site.

Daniel Joseph Morozewicz with the Rockville City Police Department is believed to have been in possession of "downloads containing images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct," according to a statement from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Morozewicz, also a corporal assigned to the Maryland National Guard, has been suspended without pay from his police job "for an unrelated matter," the statement said.

He had been with the police department since July 2013, the Washington Post reported. A spokesperson declined to give the reason for his suspension.

Detectives detained Morozewicz at a Six Flags amusement park in Bowie, Maryland, which had been converted into a mass coronavirus vaccination site. At the time, he was involved with the vaccine facilitation and distribution process as part of his National Guard duty, the statement said.

The sheriff's office tracked Morozewicz for three months between September 8 and December 30 before asking for a federal search warrant last month. Authorities searched his home and car. Upon his arrest, he was charged with one count of child porn possession.

Since his arrest, he has been removed from active duty with the National Guard, WaPo reported.

"The Maryland National Guard takes these situations seriously and will cooperate with law enforcement agencies as needed," Maj. Kurt M. Rauschenberg, Maryland National Guard spokesperson, said in a statement.

Morozewicz first joined the Maryland National Guard in February 2015.

He was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, "where he bonded out and released on his own recognizance," according to the sheriff's statement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Neither the Maryland National Guard nor the Rockville City Police Department immediately returned a request for comment from Insider.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the floating bale weighed nearly 70 pounds. The unexpected find was also reported to US Border Patrol.

  • China reportedly considering ban for any actor who's ever used drugs, even the cool ones

    Variety reports tonight on a legal proposal that recently caused a furor on Chinese social media, as the country’s annual meeting of the National People’s Congress will soon be presented with (or, at least, be given the option be presented with) a proposal to ban any actor from the company’s film-making apparatus if they’re ever found to have used drugs—even the cool ones. Proposed by lawyer Zhu Lieyu—who’s been a member of the legislature (which exists primarily to rubber-stamp legislature vetted by other Chinese government bodies) since 2013, and whose past proposals have included far more chill resolutions, like a call for the relaxation of the country’s single-child policy—the proposal would target the “chaos of drug-related behavior among celebrities,” and “purify” the entertainment industry, per Variety’s reporting.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • The Tampa police union is working to get a Black officer reinstated after he was fired for using the n-word

    Delvin White, an eight-year veteran of the department, used the n-word during a personal call and in a separate incident while making an arrest.

  • A Long Island doctor has been charged with murder after prescribing painkillers to 5 patients already addicted to opioids

    Prosecutors called the doctor a "serial killer," and said he prescribed drugs from his car, an abandoned Radio Shack, and a Dunkin' Donuts.

  • ‘It is a trap!’: Inside the QAnon attack that never happened

    Why fears of violence on March 4, the mythical day Trump was supposed to be inaugurated to a second term, proved unfounded.

  • Boy, 12, arrested for series of 4 armed carjackings in just under an hour: Police

    The incidents began at approximately 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, when two suspects reportedly approached a person who was seated in their vehicle, brandished a handgun at them and demanded that they exit the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The suspects struck again 46 minutes later at approximately 7:15 p.m. just a few blocks away from their initial carjacking attempt when they, again, approached an individual sitting in their car, showed them their firearm and demanded that they get out of their vehicle. Just five minutes later at approximately 7:20 p.m., the suspects made a third approach to a victim, showed them the firearm and subsequently demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle before the suspects ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

  • Why Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big Deal

    Paramount, a ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) subsidiary, has moved up the theatrical release date for “A Quiet Place Part II” from Sept. 17 to May 28 — the start of Memorial Day weekend and the traditional launch of the summer movie season. What Happened: The 2018 horror film “A Quiet Place,” directed by and starring John Krasinski, was produced on a $17-million budget and grossed $341 million at the box office. The film’s sequel was initially planned for release Sept. 4, 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and closure of movie theaters forced its premiere to be rescheduled to April 23. In January, Paramount delayed the opening again to Sept. 17. Krasinki used his Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) channel to announce the new opening, tweeting: "They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we’ve waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day." Why It Matters: Although more than half of U.S. cinemas are still closed, a confluence of events is playing in the favor of “A Quiet Place Part II.” For starters, last weekend’s surprise box office strength of the animated “Tom & Jerry” by AT&T (NYSE: T) subsidiary Warner Bros. offered evidence that audiences are becoming more comfortable in returning to theaters after nearly a year of being denied access to big-screen venues. Furthermore, the Memorial Day weekend was expected to be dominated by “F9,” the latest installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise from Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal. That film was rescheduled to open June 25. Outside of Hollywood, President Joe Biden pledged to have every American adult vaccinated by the end of May. If this pans out, it would bode well for Memorial Day release plans for “A Quiet Place II.” Paramount is also backing up the theatrical release of “A Quiet Place II” with a streaming premiere on the Paramount+ service 45 days after its cinematic opening. Emily Blunt in a scene from “A Quiet Place Part II.” Photo courtesy Paramount. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaComic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November1990s TV Classics 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' Are Rebooting Via Paramount+ Streaming Service© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • A Florida teen is being charged for threatening to shoot a teacher and students during a virtual lesson

    The 15-year-old entered a virtual class at a school he doesn't attend. The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the campus.

  • Miley Cyrus said playing her alter ego Hannah Montana on her hit Disney show led to an 'identity crisis'

    Miley Cyrus appeared on the "Rock This with Allison Hagendorf" podcast on Friday and spoke about her hit TV show where she starred as Hannah Montana.

  • Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project

    Clyde Robinson treasures the acre of land he inherited, a verdant space tucked into a cul-de-sac in a south Memphis neighborhood, surrounded by houses and trees beside a railroad track. Robinson's land is coveted by Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline, and their joint venture, the Byhalia Connection. The pipeline would run through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods like Boxtown, named after residents used material dumped from railroad boxcars to fortify their homes.

  • Golden Knights kicked out of San Jose hotel on game day after it goes bankrupt

    This NHL season has gone all-in on complete and utter weirdness.

  • This Cali Mom Vanished 2 Months Ago. Her Husband Has Stopped Cooperating.

    Facebook/Help Find MayWhen Maya “May” Millete stopped answering texts in a family group chat on Jan. 7, her older sister wasn’t immediately worried.Millete, a defense contractor at Naval Base San Diego, would sometimes be slow to respond to her six siblings, but the family was planning a trip to a cabin in Big Bear for Millete’s daughter’s 11th birthday. Texts and calls to make arrangements were going unanswered.“Both May and her husband Larry’s phones were off and going directly to voicemail,” Maricris Drouaillet, 47, told The Daily Beast this week. “It was extremely unusual for my sister to be off her phone for that long—let alone turn it off and not be in communication with us at all. Especially since we had a plan to go on a trip that day for her daughter’s birthday.”“I just felt off—like something wasn’t right,” the registered nurse added.It wasn’t until Drouaillet’s older brother went to Millete’s Chula Vista home that the family really started to worry. There, the 39-year-old’s husband said May had locked herself in their room after an argument and hadn’t spoken to him or their three kids all day. And while the explanation seemed bizarre, Drouaillet said her brother eventually left the house.By Saturday, however, when May hadn’t contacted anyone, her family took matters into their own hands. They demanded her husband open the bedroom door.“The room was empty. There were no signs that anyone had left the room through a window either,” Drouaillet said, adding that her sister’s car was still in the driveway but her license and credit card were missing. “My first thought was, ‘What the hell is going on? How could she not be home?’ So we called 911.”It’s now been two months since Millete’s family reported the California mom missing—and they are still desperately searching for answers. The case has garnered national attention and prompted hundreds of people to volunteer to help search for her.But, making matters more difficult, Millete’s husband retained a lawyer last month and has stopped cooperating with police while also completely shutting out his wife’s family.“It’s been a nightmare waiting helplessly and desperately for answers. It’s just unbelievable and it’s surreal,” Drouaillet said. “It’s been two months and it’s way too long to not see her kids. I can’t imagine how her kids are doing right now… I think I am coating my heart and putting [up] a wall to get through this. I am hopeful she is still with us and we are keeping that small hope.” Facebook/Help Find May Larry Millete, who has never been named a suspect in the disappearance of his wife, said in a text message to The Daily Beast that the ordeal “has been difficult for everyone.” “My kids and I are coping as best as we can,” he wrote. “I keep them busy, which in turn keeps me busy.”However, he declined to say why he’d stopped cooperating with police. “Everything I say or do seems to be misconstrued or conveyed differently,” he wrote, adding that some media coverage had “manipulated the public’s opinion.”The Milletes moved to Paseos Los Gatos, a small enclave in the San Diego area that rests alongside Mount San Miguel Park, in 2013. Millete enjoyed hiking, camping, and other outdoor activities with her family and three kids—aged 11, 9, and 4—and picked the house for its close proximity to nature.The Chula Vista Police Department said Millete was last seen by her family members around 5 p.m. at her house on Jan. 7. Later that night, the Milletes, who met in high school and had been married for 21 years, had a fight. “We had problems this year, up and downs,” Larry Millete told ABC 10News on Jan. 12.He said he believed his wife may have left for some alone time the next day, when he was at work, before returning to their bedroom. Drouaillet, however, said the couple both took Friday off work to go to Big Bear.“We had plans and she had been looking forward to the trip,” she added, saying that days earlier May had been asking everyone to order their snowboarding lift pass so they’d be ready when they got to the California resort town.At 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 9, Drouaillet called Chula Vista police to report her sister missing. It took the police about two hours to get to Millete’s home to investigate—at which point they learned that she had been missing for at least three days.“Knowing we were days behind was heartbreaking to say the least,” Drouaillet said. Supplied to The Daily Beast A Chula Vista police spokesperson told The Daily Beast that investigators executed a search warrant at Millete’s home on Jan. 23 to “obtain any evidence and clues to her current whereabouts.” The details of the warrant weren’t clear and it didn’t seem to yield any answers but neighbors told The Daily Beast that several white vans and K-9s were at the home for hours.“They were around the house for hours and had forensic lights,” one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous out of respect for the family, told The Daily Beast. “I did not see them take anything out but they were there for so long I’m confident they searched every inch of that house for May.”For weeks, as Millete’s family and friends organized searches and virtual vigils, police say Larry Millete was cooperative. After a few local TV interviews, however, he stopped speaking out about his wife’s disappearance. Then he stopped joining search parties or events held for his wife.“I’m still very hopeful that [with] all this media coverage, she’ll turn up and say, ‘Hey, I’m okay,’” Larry Millete told Fox5 on Jan. 13. “I love you honey, just come back home.”Then on Feb. 3, he stopped talking to police or his wife’s family. Authorities confirmed to The Daily Beast that he retained a lawyer and is no longer answering questions about May’s disappearance.“We haven’t spoken to him since he retained a lawyer,” Drouaillet said. “With this kind of situation, family can kind of fall apart. But that’s his own decision and we respect that, but we hope that he can come out and speak with us and the rest of his family.”To add to the heartbreak of being shut out by her brother-in-law, Drouaillet said, is the fact her sister’s case has not progressed in two months. The Chula Vista Police Department has labeled Millete's disappearance as a “missing persons” case and told The Daily Beast there are no new updates in the investigation.“It’s been the same since January. No information about where my sister is,” she said. “Police are keeping us updated about the case but there isn’t much to update on, you know? We’re all just waiting for someone to come forward.”Her family, however, has continued their push to ensure “May stays in the news.” On Sunday, they’re hosting a “March for May” near the Chula Vista community park to honor the mother-of-three before having a candlelight vigil. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe to help fund search events and the distribution of fliers and posters.“We are fortunate there is so much community support,” Drouaillet said. “There are tremendous volunteers out there who are continuing to help us search for my sister. In a way, we are blessed there are so many people in the community that want to help.”Drouaillet believes Larry Millete’s silence is the result of “people pointing fingers at him.” She didn’t want to speculate on what might have happened to her younger sister, who was dedicated to charity and an “all around beautiful person.”“She was dedicated to her family, her children, and her work. No way she would just walk out of her life. She loved it,” Drouaillet said. “I’m not really sure what happened. I don’t want to stipulate because there are a lot of possibilities. All I know is that it’s heartbreaking we’re not all working together to find my sister.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Jets WR Terrelle Pryor taunted by former teammates

    Jets wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was taunted by former teammates of his on the Washington Redskins during their joint practice Tuesday.

  • President Biden's approval on COVID-19 steady as country wary about reopening: POLL

    President Joe Biden retains broad support for his coronavirus response, though the country appears to be wary of aggressively loosening restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. On the cusp of scoring his first major legislative achievement, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) approve of Biden's approach to the pandemic -- a consistent result since he took office in January. At a moment of deep political polarization, his steady approval is also reinforced by positive marks from 35% of Republicans, 67% of independents and an overwhelming 98% of Democrats in the poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel.

  • Black Middle School Student Allegedly Shot With BB Guns, Called Racial Slurs and Made to Drink Urine During Texas Sleepover

    Police officials and the Plano Independent School District of Plano, Texas, are investigating allegations made by a Black middle school student and his family involving bullying, racism and unbelievable cruelty. The family alleges that a group of students at Haggard Middle School invited 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey to a sleepover, only to force him to drink the urine of another child while students laughed at him. SeMarion’s mother detailed her son’s experience in a Facebook post accompanied by video footage of the alleged incident.

  • Tommy Tuberville introduces anti-trans amendment to COVID relief bill, gets voted down

    Tommy Tuberville's amendment was called an attack on transgender kids by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

  • B-52s again fly over Mideast in US military warning to Iran

    A pair of B-52 bombers flew over the Mideast on Sunday, the latest such mission in the region aimed at warning Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. The flight by the two heavy bombers came as a pro-Iran satellite channel based in Beirut broadcast Iranian military drone footage of an Israeli ship hit by a mysterious explosion only days earlier in the Mideast. While the channel sought to say Iran wasn't involved, Israel has blamed Tehran for what it described as an attack on the vessel.