Police arrested Owatonna murder suspect in Waseca

Jun. 6—OWATONNA — The man accused of murdering a woman in Owatonna in late May was arrested in Waseca on Sunday.

Jason Lee Horner, 38, was charged with second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm/ammunition Friday in Steele County District Court.

He's suspected of shooting Sabrina Lee Schnoor, 25, of Elysian, and leaving her under an Interstate 35 overpass in Owatonna, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states surveillance footage shows Horner and Schnoor at Casey's General Store on State Avenue in Owatonna on the evening of May 29. They reportedly started walking west, according to police, and Horner at one point pushed her in the head before they went under the overpass together.

Horner then pokes his head out, walks out alone to the east toward Florence Avenue, then walks back under the overpass. By an hour later, he again left the overpass, according to the complaint.

Schnoor's friend reportedly told police that Schnoor had wanted to see Horner — they had a past relationship — on May 29 because he was going to prison. The friend said she warned Schnoor not to go to Horner's residence, described as being near the Casey's, because of past abuse and death threats.

Schnoor had shared her location with the woman on the Life360 tracking app, which showed activity until about 9:56 p.m. May 29. By the following evening, the woman met with others at Casey's to walk to Schnoor's last known location on the map.

The group reported locating Schnoor's body and called police, who confirmed she was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. A bandolier of shotgun shells with one to two missing was under her body.

Horner reportedly lived with another woman at the residence. Police say they spoke with a friend of the woman who shared a text thread indicating Schnoor was at the residence on the afternoon of May 29. Later texts from the woman indicated "something terrible had happened," but the woman didn't want to talk about it over text, according to the complaint.

Investigators used a search warrant on the residence and reported finding clothes matching what Horner appeared to be wearing in the surveillance footage. The complaint states Horner's shorts had a dark-colored liquid on them.

Owatonna police arrested Horner on Sunday at a Waseca apartment, although it's unclear who lived at the apartment and what their connection was to Horner.

An autopsy on Thursday indicated Schnoor's cause of death was a firearm wound caused by a slug projectile. She reportedly sustained a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain prior to the gunshot wound.

Horner had been facing a pair of recent felony drug sales charges in Rice County District Court. He was charged with the felonies March 14 and May 17.

He has previous burglary, domestic assault, restraining order violation and drug charges on his criminal record.

His initial appearance in court on the murder charge is set for June 29.

