Police arrested a suspect in stabbing outside Cardoso Cafe in Brockton. What we know

BROCKTON - Police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a 40-year-old Brockton man outside Cardoso Cafe in downtown Brockton in the early morning hours of Sunday, police spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

The stabbing occurred outside the bar, located downtown at 146 Montello St., about 1:55 a.m., Duarte said.

The alleged suspect, later identified as Adel Cardoso, 29, of Brockton, faces the following charges: assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder.

It remains unclear what the motive was for the stabbing. The incident remains under investigation, Duarte said.

Cardoso was expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court.

