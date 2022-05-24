Police arrested three for Brown Street murder

Police make arrests in Zachary Wood murder

Wichita Falls police arrested three people for the murder of 23-year-old Zachary Ryan Wood early Tuesday morning.

Wichita Falls police have arrested three people, Ronnie Preston Lang Jr., William Andrew Bell and Payton Mackenzie Collier. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, they are charged with a murder that happened on May 20, the day before Wood was found.

Lang is also charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon, and Theft of a Firearm.

Wichita Falls police investigated the scene of a homicide on Brown Street May 21.

According a previous Times Record News report, police were sent to the 2100 block of Brown Street for a check welfare Saturday afternoon. They found Wood deceased inside a house at that location. Bell and Collier's bonds have been set at $1 million each. Lang's was set at $1,200,000.

