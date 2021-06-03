Police make arrests in April shooting death of East Hartford man

Jun. 3—EAST HARTFORD — Police detectives arrested a Hartford man Wednesday morning in connection with the homicide of a 35-year-old local man.

The man, Angel Martinez, 35, was arrested on a warrant without an incident in Rocky Hill. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and is being held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond in the death of William Gonzalez.

Police also arrested Martinez's sister, Ashley Quintana, 32, of Manchester. Detectives found her in Manchester Wednesday morning and she was also arrested ona warrant without incident, police said. She is charged with second-degree hindering prosecution and is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m. on April 24, East Hartford police responded to a report of shots fired outside in the area of a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead streets.

When police arrived they found an adult male identified as Gonzalez suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Officers administered CPR to Gonzalez until Fire Department paramedics arrived and continued medical treatment. Gonzalez was then rushed to a local hospital where he died, police said.

