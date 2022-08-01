Police make arrests in armed robbery

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Aug. 1—HIGH POINT — Police arrested two men and a juvenile Sunday and accused them of trying to rob a man in a car at gunpoint until the man pulled out his own gun.

A 55-year-old man told officers he was sitting in his vehicle about 9:45 p.m. at an apartment complex south of downtown in the 700 block of Russell Terrace when three young men approached, pointed a shotgun and demanded his car keys, the High Point Police Department said.

The man said he pulled out a handgun, and the would-be robbers dropped the shotgun and ran away, police said.

Officers arrested three people nearby.

Anthony D. Coleman, 25, of Dry Fork, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and simple possession of marijuana.

Antonio X. Jones, 18, of High Point was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

A juvenile was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. His name was not released because he is charged as a juvenile.

Recommended Stories

  • Australian anti-CCP activist says he's being framed for fake bomb threat by Chinese embassy

    Anti-Beijing activist Drew Pavlou claims he is being framed for a fake bomb threat that was sent to the Chinese embassy in London. The 20-year-old Australian native is known for his peaceful demonstrations in support of Tibet, Taiwan and the Uyghurs, a Muslim-majority ethnic minority in China who have been found to be detained in what the Chinese government describes as "education centers." Pavlou has shared several videos online, including through TikTok and Twitter, openly criticizing the Chinese government or interacting with Chinese nationals who confront him, either verbally or physically.

  • In Missouri Senate race with two Erics, Trump endorses Eric

    (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump had promised to weigh in on the Republican nomination for the Missouri Senate race, hotly contested between Eric Greitens, former state governor, and Eric Schmitt, the State Attorney General. On Monday, the eve of the primary, Trump stunned political watchers by issuing a highly unusual statement simply endorsing "Eric," suggesting he was hedging his bets between the two candidates. "We need a person who will not back down to the Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Country," Trump said in the statement.

  • Man filmed dragging a woman inside a bar's restroom puts spotlight back on gender-based violence in China

    A man who was captured on surveillance camera forcibly dragging a woman into a toilet stall at a bar in Henan province, China, has been arrested. The 27-year-old man, surnamed Li, was recorded trying to restrain a woman and prevent her from leaving a stall at a bathroom at the Max Club in Zhongmu County on July 16. As seen in the video, the woman manages to escape his grasp; however, Li grabs her hair and tries to drag her back in as she grabs onto another man outside the stall.

  • Trump Endorses ‘Eric’ in Missouri GOP Senate Race—but Which Eric Is It?

    Cliff Hawkins/GettyOn Monday evening, former President Donald Trump issued an endorsement in the hotly contested Republican Missouri Senate race. Except Trump didn’t just pick one candidate. Instead, he appears to choose two candidates, both of whom (Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt) have the same first name. “I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’

    A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted a racist old white Dillard’s department store employee.

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Deputies: Teacher in Statesville charged with rape, sexual activity with student

    An Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher has been charged with raping and having sexual activity with a student, deputies said.

  • What is jugging? Cash carriers need to know about this rising crime to stay safe

    "Jugging" involves a robber who waits inside or outside of a bank, check-cashing store or ATM for someone to withdraw paper money.