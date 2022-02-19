Police make arrests in bid to end Ottawa siege

Associated Press
The videos posted online Friday by Russia-backed separatists announced an “immediate evacuation” due to what they claimed was a threat of imminent attack by Ukraine. The apparently prerecorded videos uploaded to Telegram, a messaging service and social network, strongly supported what U.S. authorities have alleged for days: Russia and the rebels it backs in eastern Ukraine are acting as aggressors as they follow a script for inciting a conflict. Around the same time the files were created, hundreds of shells struck along the tense front lines in the region, misinformation came and went about a kindergarten struck, GPS signals were jammed and the cellphone network went dark overnight.