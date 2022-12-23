Police make arrests after ‘coordinated’ shoplifting at Roseville retailers

Roseville police are warning shoppers to remain vigilant during the final days of holiday shopping after shoplifting incidents were reported.

On Monday, five people were arrested after attempting to flee a jewelry store in the 100 block of Galleria Boulevard with stolen goods. Police said the theft was “coordinated.”

A sixth suspect was booked into Juvenile Hall.

On Wednesday, police arrested multiple people after they allegedly coordinated to steal merchandise from a sporting goods store on Fairway Drive. Employees at the store provided suspect and vehicle descriptions that helped police find them as they tried to flee.

“They were arrested, booked into the South Placer Jail and the merchandise was returned to the store,” Roseville Police said in a social media post.

“If you see something suspicious, be a good witness and never intervene or put yourself in harm’s way,” police said.