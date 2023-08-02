Police make arrests last week in several Rochester gun crimes

Aug. 2—ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department made three arrests for three different incidents of gun violence over the summer, according to a news release from Rochester Police Crime Prevention and Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

Formal charges have not been filed in Olmsted County District Court, as of Wednesday morning, though police did recommend several felonies related to the incidents.

"Rochester Police Department places a high premium on both prevention of and response to violence within the City. The Patrol and Investigations teams collaborated to aggressively and strategically resolve these cases. Their work reflects RPD's commitment to interrupting cycles of violence," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement.

According to Grayson:

Cory John Schreiber, 45, of Rochester, was arrested in connection with a May 14 shooting on the 2800 block of Riverwood Lane Northwest. No one was hurt in the incident. Law enforcement served a search warrant on his northeast Rochester residence on July 27. Additional arrests regarding the incident are expected.

A 25-year-old Rochester man was arrested during a traffic stop July 25. He is suspected of pointing an AK-47 rifle at a person on June 19 on the 2900 block of Knollwood Drive Southeast. Police found the rifle in the vehicle. Additional arrests are expected.

A 41-year-old Rochester man was arrested July 27 as part of an investigation into a gun-pointing incident on July 8 at a southeast Rochester gas station. Police seized two handguns, including one allegedly used in the July 8 incident, and a shotgun that was reported stolen in Olmsted County. No further charges are being sought regarding that incident, though the investigation is ongoing.