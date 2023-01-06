Police make arrests, seize 769 grams of meth

Jan. 6—Odessa police officers seized 769 grams of methamphetamine Wednesday along with 27 ounces of marijuana and made three arrests.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, officers went to The Lift bar on East 7th Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after learning Eleacer Huerta Jr., 42, was there and he was wanted on a federal warrant and several warrants out of the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

Huerta was arrested and his two companions, Alfred Knight, 36, and Marina Martinez, 26, were detained. Officers located the truck the trio arrived at the bar in and when they looked inside, they saw a meth pipe and a handgun through one of the windows, the report stated.

During a subsequent search, the officers found bags containing the methamphetamine and the marijuana, the report stated. In addition, they found three handguns and a scale.

Knight and Martinez were arrested on manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and delivery of marijuana. Knight was also arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Because of the amount of the methamphetamine, it's a first-degree felony punishable by a prison sentence of five years to life.

Knight remains in the Ector County jail on surety bonds totaling $105,000. Martinez remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $75,000.

Eleacer was taken to the federal detention center in Midland.