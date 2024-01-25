Police make arrests six months after thieves stole $20K property from Auburn church

The Auburn Police Department announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with a $20,000 theft at a church and said the investigation remains active.

A church — which police did not identify — had $20,000 worth of “property” burglarized July 26, police said. The department’s online crime database shows the incident occurred at Crossroads Church - South Campus on the 1100 block of Auburn Ravine Road.

While police also did not identify the type of property stolen, they said officers executed a search warrant Jan. 17 at an Auburn residence and arrested two people on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

Police also did not disclose the suspects’ names or what charges they faced; a call for more information with the department was not immediately returned.

“Further investigations are underway for other involved suspect,” Auburn police said. “Stay tuned for more updates.”